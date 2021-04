A scooter driver was injured when he was hit by a car in Tarxien late on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened at about 9pm in Triq San Anard.

The 17-year-old from Fgura was driving an e-kick scooter when he was hit by a Fiat Seicento driven by a 35-year-old man from Żejtun.

The victim was initially treated at Paola health centre before being hospitalised.