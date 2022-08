An escooter rider was grievously injured on Tuesday evening after being hit by a car while crossing Triq Dawret San Pawl.

The police said the 24-year-old Spanish national, who lives in St Paul's Bay, was hit by a Hyundai Getz driven by a 35-year-old from Żabbar.

The accident happened at 7pm.

The younger man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.