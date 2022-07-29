A man riding an e-kick scooter was left grievously injured early on Friday morning in what police say was a hit-and-run incident.

The incident happened on the Msida end of the Birkirkara bypass at 12.15am.

The victim, a 32-year-old Colombian who lives in St Paul's Bay, was riding an e-kick scooter when he was hit by a vehicle which kept on going.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.