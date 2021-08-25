A 25-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday in a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay.
The police said on Wednesday the accident happened in Triq Burmarrad at 5pm.
The victim, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was riding an e-kick scooter that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 40-year-old woman who lives in Mellieħa.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us