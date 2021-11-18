A 43-year-old scooter rider was injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Mosta.

The police said the accident happened in Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin at 2pm.

The victim, who lives in Sliema, was riding a Piaggio Vespa that was involved in a collision with a Renault Captur that was being driven by a 49-year-old man who lives in Naxxar.

He was given first aid on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.