A 43-year-old scooter rider was injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Mosta.
The police said the accident happened in Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin at 2pm.
The victim, who lives in Sliema, was riding a Piaggio Vespa that was involved in a collision with a Renault Captur that was being driven by a 49-year-old man who lives in Naxxar.
He was given first aid on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
