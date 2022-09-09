The Score, the Times of Malta’s annual football magazine, will be distributed for free with Saturday’s edition of the newspaper.

Score magazine features an interview with Malta national teams’ head coach Devis Mangia who speaks on the challenges facing Maltese football as well as the excellent performances of the Maltese teams in this summer’s UEFA club competition.

There is also an interview with Malta women international Nicole Sciberras, the former Juventus defender who has now joined Hibernians.

The magazine is handy for all football lovers since it provides all the fixtures for the Maltese Premier League, Challenge League as well as the GFA Leagues.

Click here for full story