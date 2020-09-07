Ilkay Gundogan could not hide his annoyance as Germany were held for the second time in a week to leave them third in their Nations League group after Switzerland fought back to earn a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Gundogan gave Germany the opening goal on 14 minutes only for Swiss right-back Silvan Widmer to equalise just before the hour mark behind closed doors in Basel.

