Ilkay Gundogan could not hide his annoyance as Germany were held for the second time in a week to leave them third in their Nations League group after Switzerland fought back to earn a 1-1 draw on Sunday.
Gundogan gave Germany the opening goal on 14 minutes only for Swiss right-back Silvan Widmer to equalise just before the hour mark behind closed doors in Basel.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us