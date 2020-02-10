Scores of travellers booked to come to Malta on two Air Malta flights from Munich faced the prospect of an uncomfortable night at the airport on Monday after the airline was forced to cancel its flights because of bad weather.

Munich, as well as several other airports in Germany were closed as a fierce storm lashed Western Europe. The airline was also forced to cancel flights to Heathrow on Sunday.

One of the passengers complained to Times of Malta shortly before 10pm that the stranded passengers were not being given enough information or adequate assistance. Some had been at the airport since 10am.

"We have had no information as to whether Air Malta will be sending flights to get all of us back. Hardly any information is reaching us. Lufthansa, who are handling the situation here on behalf of Air Malta, changed the boarding cards of the people on the earlier flight (12.40 pm KM307) to the later flight. This entailed queuing for way over two hours. Later after the announcement of several delays, we were advised that the later flight (4.30pm KM309 ) could not land in Munich and had to go to Linz, Austria.

"We were told that this flight will eventually come back, only to be told later that Air Malta had cancelled this flight as well.," the passenger said.

"We were then advised to queue again at the Lufthansa Service Centre and they will advise us accordingly. The queue is of over 400 persons with only four desks to service all these people. These include not only Air Malta clients but also passengers booked on other airlines.

"Lufthansa now are advising us that most hotels in the vicinity are fully booked and they cannot do anything on behalf of Air Malta. They suggest that everyone makes their own hotel arrangements. If Lufthansa can't find hotels how do they expect us to find them ourselves? The next Air Malta scheduled flight is on Wednesday evening but it is already full. We also cannot wait till Wednesday."

The passenger said they had only been offered a €15 voucher to buy food and drink from the airport.

Air Malta explains

Air Malta said it had to cancel the flights due to adverse weather conditions which have been restricting operations at Munich airport.

"All efforts are being made to assist the passengers affected," it said.

The airline said flights were diverted to Linz when Munich airport was closed.

It added, however, that it 'found it surprising' that some airlines operating

to Munich were given permission to land while its own flights were

refused approach authorisation and thus had to divert to Linz.

Customers, it said, will be contacted tomorow (Tuesday) and can also contact the Contact Centre on +35621662211 for further information. They can also go to https://www.facebook.com/Airmalta/.

"Our customer care team will notify customers tomorrow of the travel

details once the airport gives us a clear indication on the

the recommencement of normal operations. Air Malta’s ground handling agents will assist passengers with hotel accommodation," it said.