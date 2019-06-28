William Shakespeare’s lines frequently resonate through the vocal chords of strong female characters, from wise Portia in The Merchant of Venice and courageous Cordelia in King Lear to the darkly sexual Lady Macbeth. And to stretch their sinews, on several occasions they disguise themselves as a man.

Shipwrecked on a beach, Viola, in Twelfth Night, decides to not appeal for help as a defenceless woman but rather, dress up as a man and find a job in the Duke’s household.

And Rosalind, in As You Like It, is disguised as a man throughout the play, until she organises everyone according to her needs and desires.

For its adaptation of the bard’s much-loved tale of power struggles, magic and love on a remote island, the MADC has decided to take this concept a step further and make the traditionally-male lead role of Prospero in The Tempest a woman. Local actress Kate de Cesare landed the role.

Ms de Cesare sees the character’s gender switch as an opportunity to show that women can be just as powerful as men.

“The way I see it, specific, traditional gender roles don’t much affect the character of Prospero. The latter is bitter, strong and powerful, and being a parent, also has a softer side – all traits that can be adopted and portrayed by either sex,” she said.

“Of course, making Prospero a woman also highlights the many female power struggles throughout history. I find it rather liberating to be in a role without the usual constraints – my favourite part of playing Prospera is belting out all the colourful Shakespearean curses that are usually reserved for the men.”

The Tempest tells the story of Prospera and her daughter Miranda, who have been stranded on an island for 12 years after Prospera’s brother Antonio disposed of her there to become Duke of Milan.

Aided by the spirit Ariel, Prospera uses her magical powers to create a tempest that shipwrecks a nearby ship on the island, upon which there is not only Antonio but also King Alonso, his brother Sebastian, his adviser Gonzalo and his son Ferdinand.

The play then splits into three adrenalin-fuelled storylines, in which Prospera’s dictatorship of the island is challenged, a romance blossoms and there is a plot to usurp King Alonso.

Having made the decision to have a female protagonist, The Tempest director Stephen Oliver – whose credits include Amadeus, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and The Memory of Water – opted to continue the concept throughout the rest of MADC’s production by making all the play’s island inhabitants female, such as Miranda, Ariel and Caliban, while the shipwrecked characters are all male.

For Ms de Cesare, however, the role reversal has not affected her excitement at taking part in an MADC Shakespeare in the Gardens.

“MADC’s summer Shakespeare at San Anton is a theatrical staple,” she said.

“What’s lovely is that you don’t only have the avid theatregoers attending – it draws a much wider audience, young and old, Shakespeare stalwarts and total newbies.

“The setting is stunning and MADC never disappoints in making something spectacular and unforgettable.”

Having staged a Shakespeare play outdoors at San Anton Gardens annually for more than 80 years, MADC has turned the much-loved tradition into a cornerstone of the local theatre scene.

Meanwhile, the company’s fresh and inspired interpretations of the Bard’s classic works have thrilled audiences and ignited a passion for his stories and language in a new generation.

This year’s production of The Tempest promises to be no less innovative. Beyond the one-of-a-kind backdrop of the sprawling gardens in front of the President’s Palace in Attard, the play’s set also includes a real water pool, which the actors will use to tell the action-packed tale.

“The setting is stunning, with incredible sound and lighting effects that I’m sure will keep audiences transfixed,” Ms de Cesare said.

“There are many great elements that are thrilling to see all come together, not least the water pool.”

The cast joining Ms de Cesare on stage already shares a bond.

“There’s something quite special about a bunch of strangers coming together, all focused on a project with the same goal in mind, which is to put on a fabulous production.

“A unique bond forms. Moreover, being around all these young actors makes me forget I’m in my [early] 40s!”

The cast of both established performers and new faces include Philip Leone-Ganado, Victor Debono, James Camilleri, Gabriela Mendez, Michela Farrugia, Matthew Ben Attard, Julia Camilleri and Edward Thorpe.

MADC’s The Tempest, which kicked off on Saturday, is being staged again from tomorrow to July 8 at San Anton Gardens, Attard, with all shows starting at 8.30pm. This production is suitable for all, including children aged six and over.

For tickets and more information, visit www.madc.com.mt.