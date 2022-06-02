Scotland captain Andy Robertson said missing out on the World Cup rounded off the toughest 10 days of his career after the Liverpool left-back also failed to get his hands on the Premier League and Champions League.

Robertson was far from his best as Scotland were well beaten 3-1 by Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday in their first match since Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

Ukraine will now face Wales on Sunday for a place in Qatar later this year, while Scotland’s wait for a first World Cup since 1998 goes on.

Robertson attracted criticism for attending Liverpool’s bus parade to celebrate winning the League Cup and FA Cup on Sunday, just hours after losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta