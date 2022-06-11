Scotland captain Andy Robertson said his side were deservedly booed off by a large travelling support in Dublin after being thrashed 3-0 by the Republic of Ireland.

The Irish had not won in 12 previous Nations League matches and scored just two goals in the process, but were thoroughly deserving of their first win on home soil in a competitive match for three years.

Scotland were also outclassed 3-1 by Ukraine in a World Cup playoff 10 days ago to bring an eight-game unbeaten run to an abrupt end.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta