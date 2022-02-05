Scotland launched their Six Nations campaign with a dramatic 20-17 win over England at Murrayfield on Saturday as they recorded consecutive Calcutta Cup victories over their arch-rivals for the first time since 1984.
England were 17-10 ahead, with fly-half Marcus Smith having scored all of their points, when Scotland were awarded a penalty try 15 minutes from time after Luke Cowan-Dickie was ruled to have deliberately knocked on a Finn Russell cross-kick heading towards wing Darcy Graham.
While the act of foul play that earned Cowan-Dickie a yellow card seemed clear enough, referee Ben O’Keeffe also had to decide if a try would probably have been scored but for the hooker’s intervention.
