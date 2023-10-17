Malta fell to a heartbreaking defeat against Scotland away from home on Tuesday.

It was a match characterised by two penalties as both sides scored their openers from the spot. However, it had to be a late goal to send Malta home without a point after a brave performance.

The Malta youngsters had started the match brightly, creating two scoring chances early on through Andrea Zammit, who saw his shot just missing the target, and then Mattia Veselji saw his shot pushed away by Cieran Slicker.

But as the minutes passed, the home side started to grow in stature, and on nine minutes Malta goalkeeper Hugo Sacco did well to push away Josh Mulligan’s shot.

On 21 minutes, Kieron Bowie connected to Connor Barron’s cross from a corner kick but his effort finished just wide, at the other Veselji tried his luck but failed to hit the target.

