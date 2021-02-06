Scotland ended their 38-year wait for a win at Twickenham with an 11-6 success over reigning champions England in the teams’ Six Nations opener on Saturday.

The visitors’ winger Duhan van der Merwe scored the only try of their first away victory in the tie since 1983 and just the fifth occasion in their history.

His score ultimately proved the difference between the sides in a match where the hosts paid dearly for their indiscipline, even though both home captain Owen Farrell and opposition fly-half Finn Russell kicked two penalties apiece.

The away side dominated territory and possession in the first half yet they only led 8-6 at the break before Russell’s second penalty proved the only score after half-time.

Before kick-off there was a minute’s applause in memory of several England internationals who had died in recent months, including former captain John Pullin.

England, with British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland looking on from the otherwise largely empty stands, almost had an early score when lock Maro Itoje charged down Scotland scrum-half Ali Price’s clearance kick.

But England then infringed at the ensuing ruck.

