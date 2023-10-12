Spain coach Luis de La Fuente said his team were not out for “revenge” against Scotland on Thursday but victory would “almost” book La Roja’s place at Euro 2024.

Scotland beat Spain 2-0 in March at Hampden Park in a qualifier for the tournament in Germany next summer, an early set-back for De la Fuente in his second game in charge.

Steve Clarke’s side have won all five of their qualifying games and lead Group A, six points above Spain, second, who have played a game less.

“I don’t see it as revenge, I see it as a game, we’ll fight to win and it’s a responsibility because we represent a country,” De la Fuente told a news conference Wednesday.

“It’s not revenge, it’s another football game — a very important one, but a game.”

