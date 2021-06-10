After 23 years in the wilderness of international football, Scotland are back in a major tournament and have more history to make at Euro 2020 as Steve Clarke’s men aim to take their country beyond the group stage for the first time ever.

In charismatic fashion, the Scots took the long and difficult road to come back home to Hampden for their opening game against the Czech Republic on June 14.

Penalties were needed to see off Israel and Serbia after Alex McLeish’s team earned a crack at qualifying via the play-offs thanks to their performances in the Nations League.

