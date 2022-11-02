Scotland will host England at Glasgow’s Hampden Park next year as part of celebrations to mark 150 years of Scottish football, it was announced on Wednesday.

The sides will meet on September 12, 2023 — an event that will commemorate their first encounter at Hamilton Crescent in the same city in November 1872, recognised by world governing body FIFA as the inaugural international match.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke, whose team failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, starting this month, is relishing a rematch on home soil.

Click here for full story.