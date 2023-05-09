Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has signed a contract extension until April 2026, ending speculation over his future.

The 50-year-old’s current deal was due to expire after the World Cup later this year and there had been reports that the Scottish Rugby Union could be looking to replace him.

The former Scotland playmaker, who named an extended 41-man training squad for the tournament in France on Tuesday, had also been linked with several other coaching positions.

But following a third-place finish in the Six Nations, Townsend, who was appointed in 2017, will remain in charge of Scotland for another three years at least.

“Being head coach of Scotland is a tremendous honour and I’m excited about the potential of the current squad of players and the game they can deliver against the best teams in the world,” he said.

