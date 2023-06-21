Scotland were not blown off course by a near two-hour interruption caused by heavy rain as they maintained their 100 percent record in Euro 2024 qualifying with a 2-0 win over Georgia on Tuesday.

Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay scored the goals to put Scotland on the brink of booking their place in Germany next year after winning the first four qualifiers of a campaign for the first time.

Steve Clarke's men move eight points clear of Georgia and Norway in Group A and nine above Spain, who have two games in hand, with the top two progressing to the Euros.

The game started in farcical conditions after a downpour in the hour before kick-off.

