Scotland won their first ever penalty shootout to beat Israel in a Euro 2020 semi-final playoff, but there was spot-kick heartbreak for the Republic of Ireland as they lost out to Slovakia.

Northern Ireland will host the Slovaks next month for a place at the postponed tournament next summer after they too prevailed on penalties after a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Scotland are now one game away from their first major tournament in 22 years, but were pushed all the way after neither side could find the net in 120 minutes at Hampden.

