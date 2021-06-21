Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, dealing a huge blow to Scotland’s hopes of making it beyond the group stages of a major tournament for the first time at Euro 2020.

Gilmour picked up the man-of-the-match award in Friday’s 0-0 draw against England at Wembley in his first international start.

But he will miss Tuesday’s clash against Croatia at Hampden with Scotland needing to win to have any chance of progressing to the last 16.

