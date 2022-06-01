Scotland manager Steve Clarke reiterated his support to the Ukrainian national team, but he is desperate to deny them a place in the World Cup later this year in Qatar.

Ukraine will play a competitive fixture for the first time since Russia’s invasion of their homeland in a World Cup playoff semi-final against Clarke’s side at Hampden on Wednesday.

The match was originally scheduled to take place in March, weeks after the war began, but was delayed to give Ukraine the chance to fulfil the fixture.

Players contracted to Ukrainian clubs have been able to leave the country to prepare at a training camp in Slovenia in recent weeks.

