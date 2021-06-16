Scotland’s hopes of having Kieran Tierney fit in time to face England in their crunch Euro 2020 clash on Friday have been boosted after the Arsenal defender returned to training.

Tierney was badly missed as Scotland lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic on Monday in their first match at a major tournament for 23 years.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke described the 24-year-old’s injury as a “little niggle” ahead of the game against the Czechs at Hampden.

He was back on the training ground at Scotland’s base in northeast England on Tuesday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta