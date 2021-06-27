Scotland’s ‘A’ international clash with England on Sunday has been called off, Scottish Rugby announced, due to three positive Covid-19 tests in their camp.

The trio, who have not been named, are self-isolating after the results came back from Saturday’s testing.

The squad had already been radically revamped prior to leaving for England when one player tested positive earlier in the week and eight others were forced to self-isolate.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta