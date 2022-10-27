Scott Muscat was crowned as world pool champion after winning the singles final in the U-25 category on Thursday.

The Maltese player had the better of English player Luke Gilber 8-7 in the final played in Killarney, Ireland.

The match turned out to be a tight contest with both Muscat and Gilbert playing some great shots during the final.

In the end, all had to be decided in the final frame where Muscat prevailed to secure the title.

This was the second international success for Muscat after he had won the European Championship crown in the U-23 category in 2018.

Elsewhere, the Malta U-25 selection progressed to the final of the team tournament, only to be beaten by Ireland 5-2.

