Scottish-born defender James Brown has been included for the first time in the national team set up by head coach Devis Mangia who on Friday named a squad of 30 players ahead of next month’s World Cup double header against Slovenia and Cyprus.

The national team will host Slovenia on October 8 before travelling to Cyprus to face the home side three days’ later in Group G.

Mangia made a number of changes to the squad who played against Cyprus, Slovenia and Russia in last month.

Defender James Brown who is on the books of St Johnstone FC has been given his first call-up after his successful application for a Maltese passport. Under 21 player Adam Magri Overend, of Floriana FC, was also called up for the first time.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta