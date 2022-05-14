Scottish champions Celtic rounded off their season with a 6-0 hammering of Motherwell at Parkhead on Saturday.

The Glasgow giants sealed their 10th Premiership title in 11 seasons at Dundee United on Wednesday and with a title party at home guaranteed, they celebrated in style.

Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice in the first half, either side of a goal by former Motherwell midfielder, with Celtic 3-0 ahead at half-time.

Portuguese winger Jota made it 4-0 before substitute Giorgos Giakoumakis completed the rout with two goals.

It was an emphatic way for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to end his first season in charge, with the Australian winning the League Cup and Premiership and taking a team that had slipped 25 points behind Rangers to one that finished four ahead of their arch-rivals.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta