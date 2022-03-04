Scottish football club Clyde have announced they are ending the contract of former Scotland striker David Goodwillie, found by a civil court to have raped a woman, just days after agreeing a loan deal.

The Scottish League One side released a statement late on Thursday saying they were “in the process of terminating the loan agreement” for the player.

It followed a decision by North Lanarkshire Council, which owns Broadwood Stadium, where Clyde play their home games, to ban the footballer from the ground.

