Celtic’s clash with Rangers on January 2 has been postponed after the Scottish Premiership’s winter break was brought forward by a week after crowds were limited to 500 in fresh coronavirus restrictions.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that crowds at outdoor public events would be capped at 500 from December 26 for “up to three weeks”.

All six matches scheduled for Boxing Day will still go ahead despite the lack of supporters, but the following two rounds of games have been postponed.

