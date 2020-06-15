Scottish clubs have rejected a final attempt to restructure the country’s football leagues following the decision to end this season due to the coronavirus.

Only 16 of the 42 Scottish teams backed plans to change the four divisions, which would have comprised 14 teams in the Premiership and 10 in each of the three lower leagues.

The change needed 11 of the 12 Premiership clubs to vote in favour, along with at least six Championship clubs and 75 per cent of the league overall.

The Scottish Professional Football League board has “agreed to draw a line under reconstruction talks” after the informal vote on Monday.

It was also confirmed that Championship clubs had approved a reduced 27-game campaign, which is scheduled to kick off in October.

The vote means Hearts have had their relegation from the Premiership ratified.

Raith Rovers were declared League One winners and will be in the second tier in 2020-21, while Partick Thistle have been relegated to League One.

“Whilst a number of clubs were in favour of a new divisional set-up, the support for it was insufficient and we will now move forward with a fixture programme for season 2020-21 based on the current 12-10-10-10 structure,” SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said.

“Due to the restrictions forced upon us by the coronavirus outbreak, the Championship clubs also voted overwhelmingly to play each other three times next season, rather than four, which enables a later start to the Championship league season.

“Now that we have a confirmed structure for next season, the SPFL’s fixturing team will begin work on the Premiership fixture list, which will start on the weekend of 1 August, and the Championship fixture list, which will start on the weekend of 17 October.”