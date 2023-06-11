Former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon was on Sunday arrested as part of an investigation into financial irregularities, according to police and UK media.
"A 52-year-old woman has today... been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party," Police Scotland said in a statement, with British media confirming her identity as Sturgeon.
More soon
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us