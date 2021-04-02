Scotland flanker Hamish Watson has been named Six Nations Player of the Championship after a vote by fans, the organisers announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old was a key factor in Scotland’s wins over England and France — the first time they had won in both Paris and Twickenham in the same championship since 1926.

The all-action Watson missed just 14 minutes over the course of five matches, scoring one try.

The Edinburgh player captured 35 percent of over 125,000 votes cast by fans to finish ahead of 2020 winner Antoine Dupont of France, Louis Rees-Zammit and Taulupe Faletau of Wales, and Ireland duo Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Beirne.

“I’m very surprised, obviously loads of top players were up for the award,” said Watson.

