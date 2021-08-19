Scottish football legend Denis Law revealed on Thursday he has been diagnosed with “mixed dementia” adding he wanted to “address the situation” while he was able to.

The 81-year-old’s fellow Manchester United great Bobby Charlton — the two of them feature in the United Trinity statue outside Old Trafford alongside the late George Best — was diagnosed with dementia in November last year.

Law scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for United (1962-73) and the player nicknamed ‘The King’ ended his career with a second spell at Manchester City.

