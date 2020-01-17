Serie A side Hellas Verona have loaned Scottish midfielder Liam Henderson to second-division Empoli, the club announced on Friday.

The former Celtic and Hibernian player has made just four appearances this season after helping the club gain top flight promotion in the play-offs last June.

Verona said that the 23-year-old will join Empoli "on a temporary basis" with the parent club having a right to reclaim their player.

Former Scotland U21 international Henderson has made 35 appearances for Verona and scored three goals since moving north in 2018 from Serie B side Bari, who were demoted to the fourth tier after financial difficulties.

He made a positive start to life in Serie A playing the entire game in a 1-1 draw against Bologna, becoming the first Scot to play in the Italian top flight since Graeme Souness with Sampdoria in 1986.

But his last appearance was as a substitute in a 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan in the San Siro last November.