Two matches in the Scottish Premiership this weekend will be played in front of a crowd of up to 300 supporters after the country’s government gave the go-ahead to test events for the return of fans.

Celtic’s visit to Ross County and Aberdeen’s clash at home to Kilmarnock on Saturday will allow a small number of home fans their first chance to watch a game live in Scotland since the coronavirus pandemic stopped the 2019/20 season in March.

