Scottish Premiership clubs on Tuesday voted to use VAR technology from next season.

VAR will be installed at all 12 Premiership stadiums over the coming months and is expected to be available to assist referees by December.

The Scottish Professional Football League are also set to use VAR in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals and final in January and February 2023.

“I’m very pleased that we received the necessary 75 per cent votes in the Premiership, the Championship, and Leagues One and Two, which enable us to forge ahead with VAR technology next season,” SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta