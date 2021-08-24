Andy Robertson became the fifth senior player in recent weeks to commit himself to Liverpool when he signed a new long term contract on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Scottish international left-back follows England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Brazilian duo Fabinho, and Alisson Becker and Dutch central defender Virgil Van Dijk in signing new deals with the 2020 champions.

Robertson was a pivotal player in both Liverpool’s 2019 Champions League success and their league title campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

