Lamborghini cars, featuring models from across the Aventador and Huracán ranges as well as the Super SUV Urus, toured the Scottish Cairngorms at the start of winter in search of perfect driving routes.

Travelling over 200 miles across the Scottish Snow Roads, starting from the city of Edinburgh and passing through still-closed ski resorts and the highest village in the Scottish Highlands, Tomintoul, spectacular scenery contrasted with the brilliant colour of the cars: an Aventador SVJ Roadster in Arancio Fux together with its Blu Dedalo stablemate Aventador S; the full Huracán EVO range including four-wheel drive Fluo capsule coupes in Verde Shock and Arancio Dac and a Bianco Asopo Spyder, accompanied by rear-wheel drive Huracán coupe and Spyder in Bianco Canopus and Giallo Tenerife respectively. The latest Huracán STO, in Grigio Titans, reveled in its race DNA to take on the long stretches and glorious curves of the Scottish Highlands’ roads, with the empty valleys celebrating the Lamborghini aspirated engines.

The design and colours of the cars turned heads as much as the sound, with the tour encompassing the Cairngorms’ own art installations created for travelers on the Snow Roads route: ‘Still’, just outside of Tomintoul, ‘The Watchers’ by Lecht ski resort, and finally ‘Contours’ in the Glenshee Cairnwell pass.

During an overnight stay in the Hauser and Wirth-owned Fife Arms in Braemar, with its own original artworks and antiques numbering more than 15,000, the Lamborghini pilots were transported by Urus in colours such as the Pearl Capsule Arancio Borealis, Giallo Inti and a Graphite Capsule in matt Grigio Keres, to the Cairngorms Dark Sky Park – the most northerly in Europe – to seek out stars including Cor Tauri. The brightest in the Taurus constellation, Cor Tauri is the moniker adopted by Lamborghini to describe its programme towards vehicle electrification and ongoing sustainability.

