Scotty, the dog found with 200 fragments of lead pellets in its body, has been adopted by a loving family and is about to embark on a new life.

“No more pain and suffering... Only safety and comfort. No more bullets... Only kisses. No more neglect... He will always be surrounded by family. Now Scotty knows love. And he will be loved for the rest of his life,” the group which had sought a new home for him announced on Facebook.

The dog was found shabby and abandoned in a Gudja street some days ago. It also had a tennis ball-sized tumour in one of his hind legs. This was removed in an operation on Tuesday.

The advocacy group Rescued is my Favourite Breed had highlighted the dog's plight on social media and appealed for people to adopt him.

It also asked anyone interested in giving a donation to help with his medical bills to contact its members. Both were forthcoming.

“Thank you all for your support of this little champ! His rescuers and fosterers thank you wholeheartedly too! Thank you to all who donated and to all who shared! Let's hope our hero has many more years to live the life he always deserved!” the group wrote.

The Facebook page Innocent Paws - Maria D'Amato, which focuses on placing older dogs into loving families, reposted Scotty's story, asking people to donate for his cause, raising over €250.

Through the page Maria managed to find a home for the dog, “they are a family that adopts dogs that are really in need, those that are hard to place and that not many would want. Scotty is the fourth dog they would be adopting through me.

“It’s very difficult to place older dogs. People are convinced that puppies can learn and adjust more easily, but it is not true. Older dogs are like mature kids, they understand more, so they are easier to train. I have had multiple people who have adopted older dogs tell me how quickly they have adjusted to the family.”