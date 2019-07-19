One of the most popular sightseeing spots in Malta, Top of the World in Għargħur, recently got a facelift thanks a group of some 30 scouts from the Stella Maris College Scout Group.

During the activity, scouts cleared up rubbish that had accumulated over the years, also removing invasive alien species of plants which could cause significant ecological harm to the local flora in the valley.

A number of trees will be now be planted thanks to the Grow 10 Trees Project to embellish the area.

The activity formed part of an ongoing series of events created to raise awareness about the environment among children and young people.