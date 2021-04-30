Malta should scrap its cash-for-passport scheme and replace it with new laws making it simpler for people with a clear and genuine link to the country to become Maltese citizens, a rule of law NGO has proposed.

Repubblika is arguing that “Malta’s citizenship should not be offered to anyone against a price” and said that it backs European Union action that seeks to have the country’s passport selling scheme revoked.

It is also proposing a reform of citizenship laws that would allow people raised in Malta to become citizens irrespective of their parents’ nationality and for eligibility criteria for naturalisation be changed to allow entrepreneurs, artists, academics, scientists and other such workers who commit to living in Malta to have their citizenship applications fast-tracked.

The proposals form part of a 42-page position paper published by the NGO on Friday, following a series of articles published by independent media including Times of Malta revealing how Malta’s passport scheme allowed wealthy applicants to obtain a passport despite spending just a couple of weeks in the country.

Repubblika highlighted concerns about “ministerial discretion, sketchy governance and the near-complete absence of oversight” in Malta’s current citizenship system, noting that apart from risks concerning Malta’s golden passport scheme, genuine applicants for citizenship were kept in a vulnerable position by the inadequate system in place.

The group called on the government to open nationwide consultations on a reform of citizenship, and consider economic, social and political perspectives, ensuring the inclusion of all people who call Malta their home.