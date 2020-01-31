Nationalist party leader Adrian Delia is refusing to consult with the government on who should be appointed regulator of the controversial cash-for-passports scheme.

Dr Delia said he had told Prime Minister Robert Abela that it was time to scrap the Individual Investor Programme, which sees wealthy individuals pay for Maltese, and therefore EU, citizenship.

In a tweet he said the so-called 'golden passports' scheme should end because it had "left our country's reputation in tatters".

"As Opposition and PN leader, I refused to be consulted on the appointment of the scheme's regulator," he said.

Dr Delia has long called for a suspension of the scheme and last week, the Chamber of Commerce also said it should be paused.

According to the latest annual report, the programme raised €271.6 million in the last financial year, which equated to 2.11 per cent of the country’s wealth (GDP).

However, sales have dropped persistently and the current regulator Carmel De Garbiele partly blamed the fall on bad publicity.

The scheme has come under the spotlight, with an EU Parliament delegation describing it as risking "importing criminals and money laundering into the whole EU".

However Dr Abela has defended it, arguing that the programme has brought a lot of wealth into the country.