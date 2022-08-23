The Gozo Tourism Association is proposing the scrapping of the under-seabed Malta-Gozo tunnel project as a first step to safeguard the island’s character.

In its proposals for the next Budget (see pdf link below), the association is focusing its proposals on recovery and growth consolidation.

It notes that, prior to COVID-19, the tourism sector in Gozo was passing through a relatively strong cycle but the pandemic dealt it a big blow.

To date, it was still one of the sectors hardest hit and the outlook remained uncertain at least for the remaining months of 2022.

Other GTA proposals include:

Retain, improve and sustain the fast ferry service and build a fourth ferry identical to the existing ones to replace the Nikolaus;

Commence the development of the airfield for the fixed wing airlink between Gozo and Malta;

Consider the whole of Gozo a design priority area;

Amend the planning rural policy to reflect the size of Gozo and formulate a specific agri-business policy for Gozo;

Draw planning policies specifically for Gozo;

Enforce marine protected areas around the Gozitan coast;

Ringfence the ECO contribution collected from Gozitan accommodation units and invest it in upgrading the product;

Ensure and enforce the diving sector’s right of access to the shoreline;

Fast track amendments to the Tourism Act to reflect the new trends in tourism establishments;

Develop a water park and incorporate sports facilities in one holistic project at the Ta’ Xħajma Horse Race Complex;

Incentivise tour operators specialising in winter breaks and longer;

Re-introduce the vouchers scheme for the domestic market covering the period November 2022 to March 2023;

Create, offer, support and entice new niches such as adventure, activity, sports, walking, digital nomads and well-being;

Introduce a grant scheme for students who opt to work in Gozitan tourism establishments on weekends and during holidays weekends or holidays; and

Organise courses in the basics of Maltese and English, as well as into the history and culture of the Maltese Islands for foreign employees.