Q: Nine months ago, we bought bathroom tiles from a local seller. After a long delay caused by a faulty machine, the tiles were finally delivered to us. Upon checking the tiles, we immediately noticed scratches on them. We notified the seller and he tried to remove the scratches but without success. Then the seller told us he will order a chemical product from abroad that should help him remove the scratches. This was weeks ago. It is becoming an inconvenience for us because we had to delay works on our property.

We would like to know if we have the right to request to either have the tiles changed completely or to return the damaged tiles and request a refund?

A: In situations where a product turns out to be faulty, the law gives consumers the right to request a free remedy from the seller. Consumers may first request to have the defective goods repaired free of charge. So, in your case – to have the scratches removed.

The law also stipulates that a remedy must be completed within a reasonable time and without causing a significant inconvenience to the consumer. Therefore, if waiting for the chemical product to arrive is causing you a significant inconvenience, you may opt for an alternative remedy. In your case, you may first request to have the defective tiles replaced.

If even in this case the seller cannot provide you with new tiles within a reasonable time, you may then opt to terminate the sales contract and request a full refund.

It is important that you make your request to the seller in writing and if no agreement is reached, you may then lodge an official complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.