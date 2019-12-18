The Cinema Bar by Citylights is screening the classic 1942 film Casablanca.

The wartime adventure of romance and intrigue from director Michael Curtiz tells the story of Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), a world-weary ex-freedom fighter who runs a nightclub in Casablanca during the early part of World War II.

Despite pressure from the local authorities, notably the crafty Capt. Renault (Claude Rains), Rick’s Café Américain has become a haven for refugees looking to purchase illicit letters of transit which will allow them to escape to the US.

One day, to Rick’s great surprise, he is approached by the famed rebel Victor Laszlo (Paul Henreid) and his wife, Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), Rick’s true love who deserted him when the Nazis invaded Paris.

She still wants Victor to escape to the US but when she renews her love for Rick, she wants to stay behind in Casablanca.

The film is showing at the Cinema Bar by Citylights in St John Street, Valletta, today at 8.30pm. Entrance is free.