The Italian Cultural Institute – La Valletta is celebrating the Giornata del Contemporaneo − Contemporary Art Day with the screening of Obsession Vezzoli, a docu-film dedicated to artist Francesco Vezzoli.

The movie, directed by Alessandra Galletta, is a live documentary recording of a couple of years in the life of the internationally-acclaimed Vezzoli as he prepares his exhibitions in some of the world's most prestigious museums and institutions and for major art events: MAXXI Museum in Rome, MoCA in Los Angeles, the Venice Architecture Biennale, Pitti Immagine in Florence, Doha Qatar Museum of Modern Art, MoMA PS1 in New York and Aurora Museum in Shanghai.

Descriptions of his major artworks and projects are enriched with exclusive commentaries by some of the most influential and interesting key players on the international art and cultural scene who have contributed to his career such as French philosopher Bernard Henry Lévy; W Magazine director Stefano Tonchi; Los Angeles MoCA director Philippe Vergne; MoMA PS1 director and chief curator at Large at MoMA in New York Klaus Biesenbach; and Cindy Sherman, one of the most respected and celebrated contemporary artists.

Viewers will be accompanied through each project − from the initial concept to the ‘making of’ an artwork to the exhibition opening − in order to understand the artist’s creative process and how he rapidly became the world's most famous emerging Italian artist.

Giornata del Contemporaneo − Italian Contemporary Art (December 5-11, 2020), is an event held annually to celebrate and disseminate contemporary art and is now in its 15th edition in Italy. It is promoted by the AMACI – Association of Italian Museums of Contemporary Art in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The film in Italian and English, with Italian subtitles, is showing online for free between December 10 at 2pm until December 11 at 11pm. There is, however, a limited number of accesses available, based on a first-come, first-served basis. For viewings, visit https://vimeo.com/424179538; password: Fil-Bhs6shs.

The Italian Cultural Institute is also showing a series of video-portraits made by Rai Cultura of great Italian artists (Michelangelo Pistoletto, Jannis Kounellis, Fabrizio Plessi, Luigi Ontani, Luca Pignatelli, Michele Ciacciofera, Fabio Viale) on the institute's Facebook page.

For more information, e-mail segreteria.iiclavalletta@esteri.it, call on 2122 1462 or visit https://iicvalletta.esteri.it/iic_lavalletta/it/