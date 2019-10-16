The Cinema Bar by Citylights is presenting a classic British film noir on the 70th anniversary of its release.

The Third Man follows American writer Holly Martins (Joseph Cotton), who arrives in post-war Vienna to visit his old friend Harry Lime (Orson Welles). On arrival, he learns that his friend has been killed in a street accident, but also that Lime was a black marketer wanted by the police.

Directed by Carol Reed, the film stars Alida Valli, Trevor Howard and Ernst Deutsch.

The Third Man is being shown at The Cinema Bar by Citylights at 56, St John Street, Valletta, today at 6pm and 8.30pm, on Friday at 6pm and on October 26 at 8.30pm.