Rossini’s madcap comedy Il Barbiere di Siviglia receives a spirited production by Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and stars mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, tenor Juan Diego Flórez, and baritone Peter Mattei.
Maurizio Benini conducts the Met Opera Summer Encore which will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv’s cinema tomorrow at 5.30pm.
