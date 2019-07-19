In his latest documentary, two-time Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard celebrates the life of the beloved opera star Luciano Pavarotti, who sold over 100 million records in his lifetime.

The 1990 World Cup in Italy was the moment opera left the elite and hit the masses. Pavarotti joined fellow tenors Placido Domingo and José Carreras on stage in Rome, to be watched by millions around the world. Their powerful rendition of Nessun Dorma lives on as one of the most popular and famous pieces of music the world has ever heard, and Pavarotti realised his long-held dream of bringing opera into the mainstream.

Howard takes an intimate approach in telling Pavarotti’s story, going beyond the iconic public figure to reveal the man himself. Thanks to a partnership with Decca Records and through unique access to the Pavarotti family archives, home videos, behind-the-scenes footage and extensive live music footage, Pavarotti’s personal story emerges: from his humble beginnings in northern Italy through to global superstardom.

Viewers will also get to know the great tenor as a husband and father, a committed philanthropist, as well as a fragile artist who had a complex relationship with his own unique talents and unprecedented success.

The documentary will by shown on Sunday at 6pm at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, Valletta. For more information, call 2122 3200 or visit www.kreattivita.org