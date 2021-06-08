Spazju Kreattiv is showing the National Theatre’s staging of the critically-acclaimed and international smash-hit play War Horse. It is based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo and adapted for the stage by Nick Stafford in association with the award-winning Handspring Puppet Company.

The plot is set at the outbreak of World War I, when Albert’s beloved horse Joey is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. Though still not old enough to enlist, Albert embarks on a treacherous mission to find him and bring him home.

Seen by more than eight million people around the world, the powerful drama features life-size puppets which bring galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage.

The play is showing at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on Thursday at 7.30pm and on Sunday at 5.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.spazjukreattiv.com.